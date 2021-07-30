The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Macaskill on markets: Disruption, valuation and banking

By Jon Macaskill
July 30, 2021
Share

JPMorgan wants to have fun being a disruptor, but persistently low valuations for even the strongest banks limit its options.

Maca-Storonsky-buying-banks-960.jpg

Jeremy Barnum, JPMorgan’s new chief financial officer, cut a relaxed figure on his first quarterly earnings call on July 13. The numbers were strong, as they usually are for JPMorgan.

A record quarter for investment banking fees – and a number one global ranking – helped to balance a 30% year-on-year fall in markets revenue from a record quarter last year when central banks revived sentiment after the worst of the pandemic.

Confidence is up, which prompted the release of $3 billion of credit reserves and helped JPMorgan to report a profit of almost $12 billion, up by $7.3 billion on the same quarter in 2020.

There was nothing much to discuss in the numbers, so analysts asked Barnum and his boss Jamie Dimon whether a series of relatively small recent acquisitions are part of a strategic master plan. Barnum noted that one theme linking moves by JPMorgan to expand in retail banking in countries like the UK and Brazil is that market share can be pursued digitally.

“It’s kind of fun to be the disruptor,” Barnum said. He may have been pining for his days as an innovator in credit derivatives trading at the start of his career or simply admitting boredom with the business of keeping the banking supertanker that is JPMorgan on course.

With


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsMacaskill on MarketsCapital MarketsBankingJPMorgan
Share
Jon Macaskill
Jon Macaskill is a leading financial journalist with more than 25 years’ experience covering banking and markets from London and New York. He was named Best Editorial Commentator in 2016 State Street Institutional Press Awards for his monthly column in Euromoney
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree