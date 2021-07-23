The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

MaxxTrader deal brings SGX closer to FX endgame

By Chris Wright
July 23, 2021
Deal strengthens SGX in the FX OTC market, bringing it closer to being the full-service operator Boon Chye Loh wants it to be.

An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore's stock exchange
Photo: Edgar Su/Reuters

Singapore Exchange (SGX) is buying MaxxTrader, an FX trading platform, in its latest effort to become not only a multi-asset exchange but the continent’s leading foreign exchange derivatives marketplace.

The $125 million acquisition from FlexTrade Systems follows the purchase of BidFX last year. Where BidFX has a buyside customer base, MaxxTrader is stronger on the sell-side. In combination, these two deals position SGX firmly in the over-the-counter FX space to go alongside its existing strength in on-exchange currency derivatives.

There are good reasons for seeking to be in this flow. The global OTC FX market was worth $6.6 trillion in 2019, according to SGX data citing the Bank for International Settlements, having grown by a compound annual growth rate of 9% since 2004.

SGX says that 29% of the global FX market, or $1.8 trillion, is addressable for electronic FX trading through multi-dealer platforms and electronic communications networks.

Additionally, Asian FX is growing much faster than G8 currencies – 10% annually since 2007, versus 6% for G8, according to the SGX – and the exchange claims already to be a leading Asian FX hub, ranked first in the Asia-Pacific region and third globally.

Capital Markets Capital MarketsSingaporeAsia PacificForeign Exchange
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
