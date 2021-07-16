Off the record

“Net fee and commission income recorded a de-growth of 10%”

This creative awards pitch can’t fool Euromoney. That’s a de-cline

“You only really need to read pages one through nine”

It has to be asked why this particular lender submitted an 88-page awards pitch then

“If you talk about how to serve clients’ needs properly – we are still learning”

A Chinese bank president shows some refreshing honesty

“What is this call about?”

A day of back-to-back Zoom calls means this banker doesn’t get his awards pitch off to the best start; surprisingly, he still won

Euromoney: “I’ve just gone to audio-only in case it was the video stream that was causing the poor audio on my end.”

Head of transaction services (dialling back in): “No, it wasn’t you. This happens ALL the time. What were we talking about?”

EM: “Err, how you seamlessly managed the shift to working from home”