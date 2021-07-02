The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Many banks still need convincing of cloud tech and digital signatures for treasury

By Paul Golden
July 02, 2021
Digitalization may be a hot topic in the treasury world, but many financial institutions remain unconvinced that the benefits justify the cost and disruption involved in moving away from in-house servers or manual signatures.

Almost one-in-five banks do not have access to cloud technology across their cash management, lending and trade finance business, while a similar percentage are not using digital signatures.

That is one of the most arresting findings from research published by Finastra into the priorities of heads of relationship, technology and product across global corporate banks.

It [is] difficult for banks to keep pace, further perpetuating this technology gap
Torsten Pull, Finastra
Capco partner Peter Kennedy suggests this is down to a combination of prioritization of resources and the fact that some banks are yet to be convinced by the business case.

“Adopting cloud technology isn’t just a case of moving to cheaper and more flexible hardware – it requires operating model changes and learning new skills,” he says. “Both involve investment and potential disruption, and some banks may also harbour security and regulatory concerns.

“As a result, it might appear easier and cheaper to delay adopting these digital technologies in the short term.”

Torsten Pull, general manager corporate banking at Finastra, also notes the stringent regulatory requirements and concerns around data security.

“For cloud computing and digital networks specifically, regulation around these systems is constantly changing and – combined with competing priorities – makes it difficult for banks to keep pace, further perpetuating this technology gap.”


