Capital Markets

Korea the latest boom market for IPOs

By Chris Wright
June 22, 2021
Krafton’s forthcoming record-breaking listing is just one example of a new economy deal that is propelling primary issuance volumes in South Korea. Just wait until the chaebol join the party with their own spin-offs and EV battery deals.

Asian ECM bankers have a new hive of activity to focus on: South Korea.

The country’s largest ever IPO, worth close to $5 billion potentially, is under way right now for video game developer Krafton.

And that is just part of what could become a record year for Korean listings. So far in 2021, more than 40 issuers have raised around W5.6 trillion ($4.9 billion) in the IPO market – which also happens to be the amount Krafton is hoping to raise in a single deal.

“By the end of this year, the new IPO pipeline could raise more than W30 trillion,” says one banker in Seoul, who adds that the annual record, dating back to 2010, is W10.1 trillion.

That year, the IPO Samsung Life set the current domestic record; another Korean issuer, Coupang, raised $4.6 billion in an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in March this year.

Why? A large part of the reason is the momentum in Korea’s new economy. Krafton, which is best known for its mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), is one example, but far from the only one.

KakaoBank


Tags

Capital Markets Asia PacificSouth KoreaCapital MarketsCredit Suisse
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
