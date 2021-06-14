India: NRI focus turns to home as coronavirus rages

Photo: Getty Photo: Getty

Nash Mithani is the archetypal non-resident Indian (NRI). He is typical of the vast and growing group of south Asians that trace their roots back to the subcontinent, but who work, invest and pay taxes overseas, often in global cities like New York, London and Singapore.

One day in 1890 his great-grandfather Dayabhai boarded a vessel in Gujarat bound for the port of Aden. The ship flew under the flag of the British East India trading company and both places were controlled in London, part of a empire on which the sun famously never set.

Instead