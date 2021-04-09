The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

BMW takes Libor transition leap with $1.25 billion Sofr-linked swap

By Mark Baker
April 09, 2021
In executing what may be the biggest European corporate Sofr-linked swap yet, BMW has shown what well-prepared company treasuries and their advisory banks can achieve as the sun sets on Libor.

BMW-car-bonnet-badge-free-960x535.jpg

German carmaker BMW has broken new ground in its swap for the fixed-rate tranches of a recent bond issue.

The $1.25 billion swap is thought by those who worked on it to be the biggest yet linked to the secured overnight financing rate (Sofr), one of the risk-free rates (RFRs) that are gradually being adopted by financial markets as alternatives to Libor, which is being phased out.

The underlying fixed-rate bonds were a March 31 sale by BMW US Capital of $750 million of 0.8% three-year paper at 50 basis points over Treasuries and a $500 million 2.55% 10-year at 88bp over.

That issue also included a $750 million floating rate tranche priced at 53bp over Sofr. Bookrunners on the $2 billion deal were Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley.

Bankers close to the swap think the deal is the biggest Sofr-linked swap for a European corporate – and even possibly in the US – but can’t be certain because of the lack of transparency around such transactions.

However, the trade is without question an important step in the transition to new benchmark risk-free rates in the US market.

From a corporate perspective, the key issue around benchmark transition has been not derivatives but liabilities, with the vast majority of their loans and leases linked to Libor.

The


Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
