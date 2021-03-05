The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Banking on an app: In the Clubhouse with DBS

March 05, 2021
Share

Clubhouse, the San Francisco-based app, is the cool new thing, a unicorn valued at more than $1 billion. On Friday in Singapore, a group of DBS analysts and economists got together on the audio-only platform to discuss the future of electric vehicles. The debate was chatty and inclusive, and a sign of things to come.

electric-car-charge-iStock-960x535.png

An app described by a liberal-leaning London newspaper as “part talkback radio, part conference call, part house party”, might seem an odd place to find two analysts and an economist discussing the future of electric vehicles (EVs).

But that was the state of affairs on Friday at noon local time, when Singapore’s DBS Bank pressed ‘play’ on its first foray into the online world of Clubhouse.

First, a few words on the app itself. Clubhouse offers users a chance to engage in relatively civilized discourse – something sorely lacking in the social media world – on an audio-only platform.

It is invitation-only, meaning new users need to be invited by existing members. That keeps headcount low and size keeps discourse manageable.

Clubhouse is simple … It takes more effort to fall off a log

Anyone can start a ‘room’ and any member can join in. Formats range from lectures to group chats about, say, music or cryptocurrencies, to silent meditation sessions.

The San Francisco firm raised $100 million from investors in January, including existing shareholder Andreessen Horowitz, valuing the world’s newest unicorn at upward of $1 billion.

Founders


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndAsia PacificSingaporeDBS
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree