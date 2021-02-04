The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Foreign Exchange

More upbeat tone on EM currencies, but opinions vary on best picks

By Paul Golden
February 04, 2021
Emerging markets have regained some of the buoyancy lost during the early months of the coronavirus crisis, but analyst opinions hint at the difficulty of identifying which EM currencies investors should favour.

A Covid-concept Brazilian real banknote. Photo: iStock

HSBC’s latest emerging markets (EMs) sentiment survey, published in January, suggested that investors became much more upbeat on EM currencies in the last quarter of 2020.

Various factors have contributed to this tilt towards long exposures, including higher commodity prices and improving economic activity globally.

However, while positive sentiment towards EM currencies is justified in the medium term, this is not necessarily the case in the near future due to a lack of visibility around vaccination programmes, not only in Latin America but also across Asia, suggests Daniel Tenengauzer, BNY Mellon Markets’ head of markets strategy.

Our long-term valuation models still point to EM FX being cheap against external drivers
Christian Wietoska, Deutsche Bank
While Deutsche Bank remains broadly constructive on EM currencies during 2021, it is turning tactically more cautious and expects the first quarter to be characterized by a higher degree of differentiation among currencies than the final three months of 2020, says Christian Wietoska, the head of the bank’s CEEMEA research team.

“Our


Tags

Foreign Exchange CoronavirusRussiaTurkeyBrazilMexicoForeign ExchangeSouth Africa
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
