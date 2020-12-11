The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Foreign Exchange

FX market more interested in liquidity and data access than algo risk

By Paul Golden
December 11, 2020
The BIS markets committee might be fretting over how execution algos can exacerbate risk in the FX market, but others are more interested in what it thinks about liquidity indicators and access to data.

For those unwilling to accept any meaningful execution risk on their FX trades, trading on a risk transfer price with a dealer is the way to go – but there can still be a place for algos.

Despite broad acceptance that they introduce a measure of execution risk, as noted by a recent Bank for International Settlements (BIS) markets committee report titled FX Execution Algorithms and Market Functioning, market participants often reckon this downside is comfortably outweighed by the benefits.

Execution algos provide traders with more direct control & parameterization of their execution
Daniel Chambers, BidFX
“All traders need to understand the trade-off between reduced market impact and added time risk,” says Daniel Chambers, head of data and analytics at BidFX, an FX trading solutions provider.

“Execution algos provide traders with more direct control and parameterization of their execution.”

On top of that, end-users can in many cases tolerate much more variance than dealers, and can therefore take more time with execution, minimizing market impact and improving execution quality.

The trend towards a hybrid FX market structure has been going on for a number of years, with an increasing proportion of flow – mostly in spot FX – now traded with end-users taking more ownership of the execution risk.

“The


Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
