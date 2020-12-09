The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Turkey is the odd one out in CEE’s primary equity revival

December 09, 2020
Share

Turkey has been the outlier in CEE this year for many reasons.

arrows-opposite-direction-960x535.png


Emerging Europe has been enjoying a mini-boom in IPOs.

Poland, Russia and Kazakhstan have produced deals worth $1 billion or more since September. Even tiny Lithuania made headlines with a chunky listing of local utility Ignitis.

One name, however, has been conspicuously absent from this list.

Turkey, the region’s second-largest economy, has not produced an IPO of even the size of Ignitis for two and a half years – and bankers say that is unlikely to change in the near future.

Of course, this is not the only sense in which Turkey has been an outlier in central and eastern Europe (CEE) this year.

Covid crisis

While policymakers in much of the region have won plaudits for their economic stewardship during the Covid crisis, the Turkish government has notoriously exacerbated the situation by burning through foreign-exchange reserves and imposing currency controls in a vain attempt to prop up the lira without raising interest rates.

Opinion seems to be divided as to whether this was at the behest of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a persistent advocate of the theory that high interest rates cause inflation, or his son-in-law Berat Albayrak, whose undistinguished two-year tenure as finance minister came to an abrupt end when he resigned via Instagram on November 8.



You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersCentral & Eastern EuropeTurkeyCapital MarketsCoronavirus
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree