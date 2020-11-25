The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Banks, economists, markets welcome the idea of Treasury secretary Yellen

By Peter Lee
November 25, 2020
Yellen’s nomination will help president-elect Biden reach across the aisle and gather Republican support for urgently needed fresh stimulus.

Even before US president-elect Joe Biden had officially confirmed his nomination for Treasury secretary, congratulations were flooding in for former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen amid assurances that her confirmation should proceed smoothly, even if the Republicans maintain a majority in the Senate.

First up, the banking industry, which might have endured a much tougher fight against re-regulation had Biden picked the more radical Elizabeth Warren for this top cabinet position.

It sent out Tim Adams, chief executive of lobby group the Institute of International Finance (IIF), to gush.

Janet Yellen is an extraordinary choice for Treasury secretary
Tim Adams, IIF
“Janet Yellen is an extraordinary choice for Treasury secretary, and should be swiftly confirmed by the Senate,” Adams declared.

“She is a world-class economist and dedicated public servant, and will be a trusted, steady and pragmatic hand on the helm as the US navigates the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

If confirmed, Yellen will take up her job at a tricky moment.

While equity markets have rallied hard on good news about vaccines, Covid cases are still surging across the US in the run up to the holiday season.


Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
