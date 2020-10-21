The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Westpac’s China reversal is another boomerang policy

October 21, 2020
Share

Does the move stem from China-Australia tensions?

Westpac-logo-dark-R-960.jpg

Westpac’s decision to shut its operations in Hong Kong and China continues the steady ebb and flow of Australian banks in and out of Asia.

See also: ANZ, conducting a Standard Chartered-style buildout in Asia before deciding to quit everything except trade and institutional; CBA, the first Australian bank to open a Mumbai branch, to close it six years later; and NAB, which closed institutional offices in Singapore, Korea and Malaysia as well as a Japan securities company.

Even by Australian standards, Westpac was impressively swift to find reverse gear.

It is only two years since the bank was meeting with Chinese regulators to see how it could take advantage of China liberalizing its financial markets. It is only one year since the bank moved into a flash new office on the 54th floor of the Shanghai Tower, where fellow tenants included Alibaba.

Reducing RWAs

Westpac is sticking around in Singapore, which will now be one of only three international branches the bank holds worldwide, the others being London and New York. It is closing Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai and Jakarta.

This is all part of a plan to reduce risk-weighted assets by more than A$5 billion ($5.2


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndAustraliaAsia PacificBanking
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree