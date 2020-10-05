Off the record

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

October 05, 2020
October 2020

“The disclosures to FinCEN are of suspicious activity the banks themselves discovered and reported. True, it would be better if banks could spot the criminals and terrorists before processing all these payments. And you do have to wonder what else is going on that the banks never catch”

This banker starts off stoutly defending his industry, but then seems to lose his way


“Floating the pound would be the kiss of death for the banks, they are already in a coffin anyway, this would just tighten the lid a little bit”

A particularly gloomy outlook on the Lebanese banking sector


“I’m thinking of getting a dog just to give me a reason to leave the house”

The walls are closing in on this banker


“He’s had to cancel [the interview] due to a change in his travel plans”

This unicorn CEO’s PR officer needs a new excuse for 2020 that might just be plausible


“In terms of determining how to get out of Covid and how growth will return, if various debt measures work, look to China”

First in, first out?


“We have a huge amount of work to do to explain ESG to clients.







