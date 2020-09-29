The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Tinkoff and Revolut: A tale of two challenger banks

September 29, 2020
Share

A bank with a profitable core business is a better bet than one designed to lose money.

fists-fighting-fire-water-960.jpg

Fourteen years ago, a flamboyant entrepreneur best known for beer and restaurants set up a new kind of financial company in Russia.

Oleg Tinkov’s brainchild, Tinkoff Credit Systems (TCS), eschewed bricks-and-mortar banking in favour of high-volume credit-card business. A remote-only model – which back then meant call centres and couriers – kept costs to a minimum.

Oleg Tinkov comes from a poor family in remote Siberia…
Oleg-Tinkov-Tinkoff-Bank-looking-up-R-960.jpg

What the firm did spend on was marketing and customer service, both novelties for the Russian banking market at the time. It was also an early adopter of technology, quickly morphing into one of emerging Europe’s most innovation digital players.

As a result, TCS rapidly built a large following among Russia’s growing middle class and by 2013 was able to raise $1.1 billion in a London IPO.

Since


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of acces below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£68.33 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree