Treasury

JPMorgan and BlackRock in fintech collaboration on custody account opening

By Peter Lee
September 21, 2020
The world’s largest asset manager and banking leader work with Saphyre to take the pain out of custody and broker account opening for asset managers.

JPMorgan and BlackRock announced on September 15 that they are working together with Saphyre – a fintech company powered by patented AI technology for workflow management and the metadata tagging and tracking of documents – to help asset managers digitize the process of opening new accounts with custodians and broker dealers.

It is one of those overlooked areas of client onboarding, deep in the guts of financial markets, which has always been cumbersome and where matters seemed to be getting worse even before Covid sent everyone to work from home.

Naveen TV, JPMorgan

For an asset manager establishing a new fund that intends to invest globally, or in multiple countries, it may be necessary to set up accounts not just with a lead custodian but perhaps as many as 50 broker dealers.

Before

