Miga’s mission: How Covid-19 is accelerating the drive for change

When Hiroshi Matano addressed staff at the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (Miga) for the first time after taking over as executive vice-president in November 2019, he had a simple message in mind. He thought the organization had talented staff and good systems, but it needed to evolve.

As Matano saw it, Miga needed to become more creative, more innovative and more relevant.