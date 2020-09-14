Miga’s mission: How Covid-19 is accelerating the drive for change
The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency had already set itself ambitious goals even before Covid-19 hit the world. Its new head argues that the pandemic makes its mission all the more relevant.
When Hiroshi Matano addressed staff at the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (Miga) for the first time after taking over as executive vice-president in November 2019, he had a simple message in mind. He thought the organization had talented staff and good systems, but it needed to evolve.
As Matano saw it, Miga needed to become more creative, more innovative and more relevant.