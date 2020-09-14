The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

Miga’s mission: How Covid-19 is accelerating the drive for change

By Mark Baker
September 14, 2020
Share

The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency had already set itself ambitious goals even before Covid-19 hit the world. Its new head argues that the pandemic makes its mission all the more relevant.

dynamite-stick-match-lit-flame-sparks-istock-960.jpg

Jump To

  • Panama makes a good fit for Miga

    • When Hiroshi Matano addressed staff at the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (Miga) for the first time after taking over as executive vice-president in November 2019, he had a simple message in mind. He thought the organization had talented staff and good systems, but it needed to evolve.

    As Matano saw it, Miga needed to become more creative, more innovative and more relevant.


    Take out a complimentary trial

    Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

     

    Already a user?

    Login now

     

    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree