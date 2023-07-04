Claiming back your VAT
All attendees of a London based course incur VAT as a part of the cost of attendance.
Euromoney Learning have partnered with VAT IT to allow you the unique opportunity to recoup the VAT incurred.
Using VAT IT's extensive experience and simple sign-up and refund process, every invoice can be turned into cash for your business.
Claim the VAT that's rightfully yours in four simple steps:
1. Register your interest
2. Sign a few simple documents
3. VAT IT processes your claim
4. Receive your refund
Why choose VAT IT
VAT IT have spent two decades identifying, researching and perfecting the foreign VAT Reclaim process and built the best back end technology in the industry. By partnering with Euromoney Learning, we can provide you with a fast and effective way to reclaim your VAT which helps reduce the cost of your training.
VAT IT will charge a percentage of the VAT refund if/when it is successful.
Can I claim back the VAT myself?
You can claim back VAT directly from the UK Tax Authority (HMRC) by completing the following form.
For European clients, please refer to form VAT 65.
All other clients, please refer to form VAT 65A.
You may also be able to claim back your VAT against courses taking place outside of the UK, and we would recommend contacting VAT IT, our specialist partner, to discuss how to do this.