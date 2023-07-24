BlackRock
LATEST ARTICLES
BlackRock, JPMorgan and McKinsey are working on plans for a new development finance institution focused on Ukraine’s reconstruction. The project has already had to temper some ambitions, but its advisers still hope it can propel flows of private-sector money to Ukraine in years to come.
Rising default rates will soon separate the smart private credit managers from the mediocre. This offers opportunity for the winners to scale up.
Critics of the US firm’s appointment to consult on integrating ESG into EU banking regulation have welcomed a damning report by the bloc’s ombudsman. But does it miss the point?
BlackRock’s contract with the Federal Reserve to support the corporate bond market leaves the world’s biggest asset manager with no room for governance error.
The asset manager has decided to pull investment from firms that don’t make sufficient progress on ESG disclosure while it routinely votes against climate-related shareholder resolutions itself.
Partnership with Ellen MacArthur Foundation aims to raise awareness of circular opportunity in financial sector.
US asset manager sets sights on Germany with new direct lending fund.
Reception for Greece deal “extraordinary”; Periphery has fallen prey to yield grab
Lack of reform momentum being challenged; Secular, long-term trend seen as favourable for EM
BlackRock’s sovereign risk index aims to provide an alternative credit opinion to the big-three agencies, Fitch, S&P and Moody’s, thanks to market and regulatory demand for alternative assessments of government creditworthiness.
CIC, Thaksin and BlackRock: how PCP tried to pull other investors into Mansour’s part of the Barclays dealEuromoney can reveal that advisers to Sheikh Mansour were courting other strategic parties to invest in Barclays at a time when the bank was marketing the importance of the cornerstone Abu Dhabi investor, raising questions about market confidence and disclosure. The revelations also shed light on the frustrations of China Investment Corporation about the transaction and the fund’s approach to dealmaking.
The world's biggest bank-investor calls for an internationally negotiated rule that enforces penalties against institutions that experience progressive capital shortfalls.
BlackRock and HarbourVest in key acquisitions; Further takeovers likely
Larry Fink wants BlackRock to be one of the key names in finance for the future. Consolidation of investment managers – possibly including BGI – may achieve that goal. But his firm’s influence on the present is already great, as adviser of choice to banks and governments alike on problem assets totalling $7 trillion. Peter Lee reports.
Fink puts BlackRock centre stage
US listed asset management firm BlackRock has embarked on a renewed drive into Latin America.
What does Merrill Lynch’s $9.8 billion BlackRock deal mean for the European asset management industry?