Awards

World's best bank in the emerging markets 2017: Commercial International Bank

July 06, 2017
Success in emerging markets demands nimble risk management and deep knowledge. CIB has demonstrated that it has both.

Awards for Excellence 2017

Also shortlisted

   BBVA

   Citi

   Erste Bank

Press release

Full results

Economic liberalization drove the success of many emerging markets of the previous decade. Today, those economies are no longer so unexplored. Now, countries that combine a demographic bulge and economic liberalization promise the greatest growth potential. These are economies in which banking markets are far from saturated, but often the risks can be extreme.

Posting high returns as a universal bank in these markets, where interest rates are naturally high, can be easy in the good times.

