World's best bank in the emerging markets 2017: Commercial International Bank

Awards for Excellence 2017

Economic liberalization drove the success of many emerging markets of the previous decade. Today, those economies are no longer so unexplored. Now, countries that combine a demographic bulge and economic liberalization promise the greatest growth potential. These are economies in which banking markets are far from saturated, but often the risks can be extreme.

Posting high returns as a universal bank in these markets, where interest rates are naturally high, can be easy in the good times.