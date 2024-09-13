Best securities house in the Philippines: BPI Capital

BPI Capital’s mantra over the past year was to be nimble and pivot quickly, depending on what the market brought its way.

This meant that when the IPO flow dried up, BPI Capital switched tack to blocks. This gave it the third place on the ECM bookrunning league table during the awards period, behind UBS and Citic Securities, with credits for two deals and a 9.73% market share, Dealogic data shows.

This included running two block sales in AReit, which saw Ayala Land divest some of its shares in the trust, according to Dealogic. BPI Capital also led Acen Corp’s P25 billion preferred share issuance in September 2023, an important deal for reintroducing this product to the country.

BPI Capital’s agility was on also show in the way it redeployed resources to busier markets to grasp opportunities. As the investment banking team is product-agnostic, resources were moved from ECM to fixed income during the awards period, giving the firm a substantial share of the bond market.

