Best securities house in the Philippines: BPI Capital
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards
Securities Houses Awards

Best securities house in the Philippines: BPI Capital

September 13, 2024

BPI Capital’s mantra over the past year was to be nimble and pivot quickly, depending on what the market brought its way.

Full Results

Securities-Houses-logo-2024-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

This meant that when the IPO flow dried up, BPI Capital switched tack to blocks. This gave it the third place on the ECM bookrunning league table during the awards period, behind UBS and Citic Securities, with credits for two deals and a 9.73% market share, Dealogic data shows.

This included running two block sales in AReit, which saw Ayala Land divest some of its shares in the trust, according to Dealogic. BPI Capital also led Acen Corp’s P25 billion preferred share issuance in September 2023, an important deal for reintroducing this product to the country.

BPI Capital’s agility was on also show in the way it redeployed resources to busier markets to grasp opportunities. As the investment banking team is product-agnostic, resources were moved from ECM to fixed income during the awards period, giving the firm a substantial share of the bond market.

Importantly,

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsAsia PacificSecurities houses awards
Gift this article