CEE: Domestic awards
The banks in each market that have excelled across a range of core private banking activities during the past 12 months.
Best domestic private bank: Erste Private Bank
In recognition for enhancing the service it provides to clients in key areas, Erste Private Banking wins the award for Austria’s best domestic private bank – one of three accolades it receives in the country this year.
With over 6,000 customers and assets under management in excess of €45 billion, Erste holds a strong position in the domestic private banking market, something which stood it in good stead during the awards period.
This was evident in several important initiatives focused on high net-worth clients and the discretionary portfolio management service.
Among the initiatives for HNW clients the launch of Private Equity 2.0, Erste’s proprietary private market investment solution, was a standout, enabling efficient and cost-effective access to the most in-focus asset class of recent years.
Erste’s clients across the wealth segments also benefited from the bank’s discretionary portfolio management capability, a business in which assets more than doubled to €2.9 billion during the awards period.
The bank offers three services in this area – standard, modular and individual portfolio management – all supported by a highly experienced team of investment experts.