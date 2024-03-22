CEE: Domestic awards

Austria index]

Best domestic private bank: Erste Private Bank

In recognition for enhancing the service it provides to clients in key areas, Erste Private Banking wins the award for Austria’s best domestic private bank – one of three accolades it receives in the country this year.

With over 6,000 customers and assets under management in excess of €45 billion, Erste holds a strong position in the domestic private banking market, something which stood it in good stead during the awards period.

This was evident in several important initiatives focused on high net-worth clients and the discretionary portfolio management service.

Among the initiatives for HNW clients the launch of Private Equity 2.0, Erste’s proprietary private market investment solution, was a standout, enabling efficient and cost-effective access to the most in-focus asset class of recent years.

Erste’s clients across the wealth segments also benefited from the bank’s discretionary portfolio management capability, a business in which assets more than doubled to €2.9 billion during the awards period.

The bank offers three services in this area – standard, modular and individual portfolio management – all supported by a highly experienced team of investment experts.