Awards for Excellence 2023: Best investment bank in Portugal – BNP Paribas

PORTUGAL

In a quiet year for equity capital markets, BNP Paribas worked on the two main deals that took place: the $1 billion accelerated bookbuild for Energias de Portugal in March this year and the €53 million rights offer for Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis in July 2022.

It also ranked number two in the M&A league table for the year, largely thanks to having advised TagEnergy on its €450 million buyout by Impala SAS last April.