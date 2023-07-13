Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Awards for Excellence 2023: Best investment bank in Portugal – BNP Paribas

July 13, 2023
Portugal

In a quiet year for equity capital markets, BNP Paribas worked on the two main deals that took place: the $1 billion accelerated bookbuild for Energias de Portugal in March this year and the €53 million rights offer for Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis in July 2022.

It also ranked number two in the M&A league table for the year, largely thanks to having advised TagEnergy on its €450 million buyout by Impala SAS last April.

