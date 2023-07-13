Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Awards for Excellence 2023: Best bank in Luxembourg – BGL BNP Paribas

July 13, 2023
Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG

Full Results

June 22, 2023

BGL BNP Paribas positioned itself as the strongest commercial bank in Luxembourg in 2022.

It reported good results, with consolidated net profit (€408.1 million), net banking income (€1.69 billion), gross operating income (€835 million) all increasing by 4% year on year.

BGL BNP Paribas also managed to increase its deposit market share slightly to 7.6%, while maintaining its solid 10% share of the loan market. Return on equity stood at 10.2%.

Beyond the numbers, the bank also made good progress on its digitalization strategy. It provided a number of new solutions last year, including account aggregation that incorporates accounts held by customers in different financial institutions; a fully digital student loan, AidFi, accessible via a QR code issued by the ministry of higher education and research; and an Invest Click product with online subscription to help newcomers gain access to investments.

Staying true to a group-level commitment to sustainability, BGL BNP Paribas launched a new impact loan where the interest rate is tied to environmental, social and governance objectives. This is designed to support and encourage Luxembourgish companies in corporate social responsibility and transition.

The bank’s partnership with French sustainability ratings agency EcoVadis has made it the first to offer sustainability-linked loans to small and medium-sized enterprises in Luxembourg.

