Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
FOREIGN EXCHANGE

AI and FX – what does the future hold?

Paul Golden
July 06, 2023
Share

With artificial intelligence already widely used for tasks such as trend analysis, the focus has turned to how artificial general intelligence could chat with FX traders to help them fine-tune their decisions, as well as automate order execution and currency monitoring.

AI-brain-currency-symbols-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

In a recent blogpost, Bart Joris, head of FX sell-side trading at Refinitiv, noted that currency traders perform better when artificial intelligence (AI) techniques are coupled with human insight. He added that new skillsets were becoming more important, to enable these individuals to use AI and machine-learning tools to make the best decisions.

It is a topic that is exercising many in the FX world right now. Artificial general intelligence (AGI) – a type of AI that has the ability to understand, learn and apply knowledge across a wide range of tasks, in contrast to narrow AI, which is designed to perform a specific task – could theoretically engage in conversations with traders to help then fine-tune their decisions, suggests Thomas Friesleben, managing director at StoneX Pro.

Allen-Li-HSBC-960.jpg
Allen Li, HSBC

“This could involve the AI understanding the trader’s goals, strategies and risk tolerance and then providing personalized advice based on its market knowledge,” he explains. “AGI could also automate order execution and currency monitoring, although some forms of these tasks are already being performed by narrow AI.”

AI


To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

FOREIGN EXCHANGE Foreign ExchangeFintech
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.