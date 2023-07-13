Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Latin America’s best bank for wealth management 2023: Banco Santander

July 13, 2023
June 22, 2023

There is no better wealth manager in Latin America than Banco Santander. It won the award for best private bank in Latin America in Euromoney’s 2023 private banking awards.

Drilling down a little further, Santander was also voted the best international private bank in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay. It has a strong local presence in each of those markets except Peru, which it serves, along with Ecuador, Colombia and Bolivia, from its Miami hub. That pan-regional reach is central to its success: rising flows of individual wealth between the likes of Argentina and Spain, Brazil and Portugal, and Colombia and Peru boosted collaboration revenues by 25% last year.

A key selling point is the bank’s international reach, spreading out from Latin America to north America and Europe. The bank has a 1,400-strong team of relationship managers based in the region, overseeing client assets and liabilities worth €109 billion, as of the end of 2022, up 2.6%

