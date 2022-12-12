The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
BANKING

Grupo Mexico in pole position for Citibanamex

Rob Dwyer
December 12, 2022
Share

Restrictions on redundancies force out larger banks in Mexico from bidding for business.

citibanamex-logo-building-Reuters-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

Grupo Mexico is now the favourite to buy Citi’s retail banking business in Mexico, as other local banks drop out of the acquisition and Citi’s managers turn against the idea of listing the bank through an IPO.

That is the consensus view of many bankers in Mexico City that Euromoney spoke to at the beginning of December.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico's president, has stipulated that any bank buying Citibanamex should not engage in widespread reductions in headcount, which has destroyed the rationale of any bid for the large banks already operating in the country.

In late October, Banorte – the country’s third-largest bank by loans, deposits and assets – announced it was pulling out of talks to buy Citi’s retail bank by stressing that it would only engage in an acquisition that was accretive.

The rules placed on the acquisition by the Mexican president ultimately meant that large banks couldn’t generate the synergies that would justify buying the bank
Gilberto García, Barclays
GilbertoGarcia-Barclays-605.jpg

In Banorte’s first-quarter 2022 results conference call, Jose Marcos Ramirez Miguel, the bank’s chief executive, summed up his position.

“We


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

BANKING Latin America and CaribbeanMexicoCitiBanking
Rob Dwyer head.jpg
Rob Dwyer
Latin America editor
Rob Dwyer is Latin America editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and São Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.