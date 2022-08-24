The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
OPINION

Thailand’s New Hope tells a commonplace emerging market story

Chris Wright
August 24, 2022
Share

There is reason for optimism in Thailand’s recovery from Covid. But comments from the country’s central bank governor and finance minister underscore one of the central challenges for officials in countries like this: that so much is out of their hands.

Chris Wright on Asia 1920px.jpg

There was a Star Wars theme to today’s (August 24) annual Thailand economic and capital markets conference, Thailand Focus 2022. “The New Hope” ran in strident blue capital letters at the back of the Bangkok stage, white lights rising behind it from the city skyline towards a darkened sky.

Hope has been a key part of the arsenal of finance ministers and central bank governors lately, and the Thai event presented a useful case study of the challenges that people in these positions are facing across the emerging world. All are grappling with distinct domestic tests, as every economy is different, while also trying to second-guess not only the behaviour of developed-world heavyweights like the Federal Reserve, but also the knock-on effects of anything that the Fed and its peers do.

The most interesting commentary came from Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, governor of the Bank of Thailand. He is not your typical central bank governor: he abandons the lectern and strides the stage with a microphone, eschewing the careful, written speeches of many in his position and ad-libbing an honest discussion about the issues of the day.

A former World Bank senior economist, who started out at McKinsey & Co and has something of an American-accented confidence in delivery, his career embraces the entirety of Thai public and private finance: the stock exchange, Siam Commercial Bank, the Government Pension Fund, PTT, the Thailand Future Foundation and, finally, the central bank.

“The

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

OPINION OpinionColumnsAsia PacificThailand
Chris Wright head.jpg
Chris Wright
Asia editor Euromoney
Contact
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree