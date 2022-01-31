Wall Street wants to disrupt private share trading

The growth in private markets in recent years has been dramatic, led by an increase in the number of unlisted companies that are valued at over $1 billion – the so-called unicorns. There were 963 unicorns worldwide in January 2022, with a value of $3.14 trillion, according to a list maintained by research firm CB Insights.

This creates a substantial revenue opportunity for firms that can tap into the market for secondary trading of shares in unlisted private companies.

‘‘What we typically see in the secondary market is that 1% to 2% of the total dollar value of the unicorns transacts in any given year,” says Andrew Tuthill, global head of equities private markets at JPMorgan.

That suggests that there is around $60 billion of annual deal flow to target and the eye watering fees charged on many secondary private share trades indicates that there is both a hefty profit on offer and an opportunity to win market share by charging a less extortionate levy on deals.

The boutique brokers and specialist trading platforms that have sprung up to offer secondary liquidity in private company shares – typically equity in US technology companies based in or near Silicon Valley – often charge 5% or 6% for each side of a trade, for a total of as much as 12% of the value of a deal.

Many