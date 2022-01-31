The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Capital Markets

Wall Street wants to disrupt private share trading

Wall-street-signpost-free-960.jpg

Wall Street giants including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are muscling in on the booming market for private share trading – and potentially disrupting existing technology platforms.

By Jon Macaskill
January 31, 2022
The growth in private markets in recent years has been dramatic, led by an increase in the number of unlisted companies that are valued at over $1 billion – the so-called unicorns. There were 963 unicorns worldwide in January 2022, with a value of $3.14 trillion, according to a list maintained by research firm CB Insights.

This creates a substantial revenue opportunity for firms that can tap into the market for secondary trading of shares in unlisted private companies.

‘‘What we typically see in the secondary market is that 1% to 2% of the total dollar value of the unicorns transacts in any given year,” says Andrew Tuthill, global head of equities private markets at JPMorgan.

That suggests that there is around $60 billion of annual deal flow to target and the eye watering fees charged on many secondary private share trades indicates that there is both a hefty profit on offer and an opportunity to win market share by charging a less extortionate levy on deals.

The boutique brokers and specialist trading platforms that have sprung up to offer secondary liquidity in private company shares – typically equity in US technology companies based in or near Silicon Valley – often charge 5% or 6% for each side of a trade, for a total of as much as 12% of the value of a deal.

Many

Jon Macaskill
Jon Macaskill is a leading financial journalist with more than 25 years’ experience covering banking and markets from London and New York. He was named Best Editorial Commentator in 2016 State Street Institutional Press Awards for his monthly column in Euromoney
