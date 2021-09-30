The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Opinion

Sustainability: A sea change for BNP Paribas communications

September 30, 2021
Share

One sustainability expert takes humanizing the narrative to new levels.

Arctic-Sarisher_Mann_Umiaq_Sailing-960.jpg
Sarisher Mann, BNP Paribas. Photo: Team Umiaq Groundtruth Global expedition

What did you do this summer? Beach holiday? Staycation? Cheeky city break with Covid restrictions?

Whatever it was, Sarisher Mann almost certainly has bragging rights on you. BNP Paribas’s sustainability engagement and comms expert spent most of August sailing from Iceland to the west coast of Greenland as part of a project to research and raise awareness of climate change.

Mann is no stranger to the great outdoors. She is an enthusiastic hiker and skier, and is never happier than when tramping the hills with other sustainability-minded types talking about rewilding, carbon reduction and the circular economy.

She even set up the Sustainable Alpine Tourism Initiative (SATI) while doing a part-time masters in sustainability leadership at the University of Cambridge.

But she had never been to sea before. Sailors – or anyone who has looked at a weather forecast for the north Atlantic – will appreciate that braving the waves for the first time between Iceland and Greenland is pretty, well, brave.

Mann confirms that it was no picnic. “We had two weeks of very rough conditions, with winds of up to 60kt,” she says.


