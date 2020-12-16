The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

UniCredit and Mustier: How not to fire a CEO

By Dominic O’Neill
December 16, 2020
Share

In rushing to oust chief executive Jean Pierre Mustier halfway through the reporting cycle, UniCredit’s board may have revealed its weaknesses, not its strength.

Dominic O'Neill on Europe 1920px.jpg

Should UniCredit, under a new chief executive, try to be more like Intesa Sanpaolo?

Given the two Italian banks’ relative share-price performances, especially in 2020, it is a valid question. UniCredit’s increasingly weak profitability compared with Intesa’s is important to its Italian clients, who are unusually sensitive to their bank’s solidity.

Italian retail banking, of course, has never been UniCredit’s strongest point – unlike at Intesa.

That’s why Jean Pierre Mustier, who is stepping down as UniCredit’s chief executive in April, put more emphasis on providing fee-earning services for internationally oriented corporates across Europe.

But it is also understandable why some on UniCredit’s board would have been frustrated with this strategy and with Mustier’s attendant opposition to mergers with other Italian retail banks.

Intesa has been far quicker to take advantage of such opportunities, to the growing advantage of its share price.

Fresh start

That makes it justifiable for UniCredit’s board to want a fresh start under a CEO who might focus more on the bank’s home market – perhaps an Italian with international experience. Mustier, in any case, will have led the bank for almost five years – not a bad tenure for any chief executive, especially one as energetic and in need of fresh challenges as him.

Pushing


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsUniCreditItalyBankingWestern Europe
Share
Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is Europe Editor. He has written about banking and finance for Euromoney since 2007 and has covered both emerging and developed markets.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree