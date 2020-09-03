Terms and Conditions - Marketing Solutions

Schedule 1- ADVERTISING AGREEMENT STANDARD TERMS

These terms and conditions (the “Standard Terms”), together with the Contract Details, constitute the agreement between Euromoney and the Client for the placing of the Advertisement in the Publication (“Agreement”).

DEFINITIONS

In this Agreement, the following capitalised words and expressions have the meanings set out below. Other capitalised words used in this Agreement have the meanings given to them in the Contract Details.

Anti-Bribery Legislation: the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act 1977, UK Bribery Act 2010 and any other applicable anti-bribery legislation.

Business Day means any day (other than Saturday or Sunday) on which ordinary banks are open for their full range of normal business in London.

Confidential