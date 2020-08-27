Euromoney
Fintech
LATEST ARTICLES
Treasury
Fintech and the regulators: Bridges to nowhere?
Paul Golden
,
August 27, 2020
Fintech
Inside Grab: Where southeast Asia’s most ambitious fintech goes next
Chris Wright
,
August 04, 2020
Fintech
Venio has big ambitions for nano-credits to the unbanked
Peter Lee
,
July 28, 2020
Fintech
North America's best digital bank 2020: Bank of America
July 15, 2020
Fintech
Katana sees relative value survive the bond market convulsions
Peter Lee
,
June 26, 2020
Opinion
Oscar-winning documentary maker to use securities tokens for funding
June 25, 2020
Banking
Santander uses ThetaRay’s artificial intuition to bolster its AML defences
Peter Lee
,
June 16, 2020
Foreign Exchange
Adapt and thrive: how FX algos are coping with volatility
Paul Golden
,
June 01, 2020
Fintech
Coming soon to your e-wallet: central bank digital currency
Peter Lee
,
May 21, 2020
Banking
Can Europe’s neobanks survive the funding shake out?
Dominic O’Neill
,
May 14, 2020
Fintech
Europe’s neobanks search for elusive profit in SMEs and the US
Dominic O’Neill
,
May 12, 2020
Fintech
How alternative data spread through finance
Peter Lee
,
May 12, 2020
Fintech
CEE fintechs step up as consumers dump cash
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 11, 2020
Treasury
Digital disbursements plug gaps left by Covid-19 relief effort
Kanika Saigal
,
May 06, 2020
Fintech
How fintech can save us from Covid-19
Kanika Saigal
,
May 05, 2020
Fintech
Italian banking system goes on blockchain to cut operational risk
Peter Lee
,
May 05, 2020
Treasury
Urgent need for cash puts pressure on accounts receivable teams
Peter Lee
,
April 29, 2020
Fintech
Covid-19 pandemic requires firms to re-imagine their tech
Peter Lee
,
April 16, 2020
Banking
Bank research embraces alternative data
Helen Avery
,
April 14, 2020
Fintech
Covid-19 shows the value to investors of alternative data
Peter Lee
,
April 09, 2020
Fintech
Banking: Russia makes its own innovation
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 02, 2020
Fintech
The other Merrill: how Datasite’s virtual world is taking over
Mark Baker
,
April 01, 2020
Fintech
Regulation: For AML, fintech is both problem and answer
Dominic O’Neill
,
March 31, 2020
Opinion
Argentine fintechs fear Fernández
March 25, 2020
Capital Markets
In a financial markets panic, investors may find the answer in strong drink
Peter Lee
,
March 19, 2020
Fintech
Central bankers among those hungry for alternative data to navigate coronavirus crisis
Helen Avery
,
March 18, 2020
Fintech
CredoLab claims alternative data can improve credit scoring
Peter Lee
,
March 09, 2020
Fintech
Singapore fintech: Digital wholesale banking arrives
Elliot Wilson
,
March 04, 2020
Fintech
Banking: Singapore kicks off its moment of maximum disruption
Elliot Wilson
,
March 04, 2020
Fintech
Bitcoin seduces institutional investors as coronavirus spreads
Peter Lee
,
February 24, 2020
Load More
