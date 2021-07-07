The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Surveys

Foreign Exchange Survey-Results

Foreign Exchange Survey

How to view results:

  • The liquidity provider rankings are below and the MDP rankings are underneath them.
  • Click on the blue filter boxes in the below to explore the data by ranking type (Market Leader or Best Service) then further use the white filters below for regional, product or client segment cuts.
  • For the global and regional best service rankings you can also filter the data by individual service groups.
  • By clicking the clear filter button it removes all previous selections and it will take you back to the global, all client segments and all products (excluding short-dated swaps) results table.
  • Video of the presentation of the results below LP's and MDP's .

The below does allow you to combine regions and/or service groups but any combinations also need to be run by Euromoney before being distributed in any way.

The re-use/distribution of any of the rankings below requires the express permission of Euromoney – please contact insight@euromoney.com if you wish to discuss this further.

To access the detailed rankings/analysis please contact: Sergey Atliyev Head of Sales sergey.atliyev@euromoney.com

RELATED READING

FX-fast-tunnel-101976_1920.jpg

Fast forward to the future
This year’s FX survey reflects huge disruption and transition across the industry. Pandemic-driven technological advances saw traders tackle a surge in business while working remotely – supercharging change that will permanently alter the way the industry operates.

Euromoney Foreign Exchange Survey 2020

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of acces below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£68.33 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of acces below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£68.33 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Please see below presentation of the results

About the Foreign Exchange Survey

Euromoney’s FX survey continues to be the most comprehensive representation of the wholesale FX consumption universe, a representative sample of FX consumption volumes and an accurate depiction of market shares for FX providers in aggregate.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree