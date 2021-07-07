Foreign Exchange Survey-Results

Foreign Exchange Survey

How to view results:

The liquidity provider rankings are below and the MDP rankings are underneath them.



Click on the blue filter boxes in the below to explore the data by ranking type (Market Leader or Best Service) then further use the white filters below for regional, product or client segment cuts.



For the global and regional best service rankings you can also filter the data by individual service groups.



By clicking the clear filter button it removes all previous selections and it will take you back to the global, all client segments and all products (excluding short-dated swaps) results table.

Video of the presentation of the results below LP's and MDP's .



The below does allow you to combine regions and/or service groups but any combinations also need to be run by Euromoney before being distributed in any way.

The re-use/distribution of any of the rankings below requires the express permission of Euromoney – please contact insight@euromoney.com if you wish to discuss this further.

To access the detailed rankings/analysis please contact: Sergey Atliyev Head of Sales sergey.atliyev@euromoney.com

