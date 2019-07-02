Sponsored Content | Societe Generale Private Banking
Paul Kearney, head of private banking at Kleinwort Hambros, says that there are two overriding prerequisites for success in the competitive private banking market: relevance and efficiency.
Societe Generale has had a presence in Luxembourg since 1893, making it the oldest foreign bank in the Grand Duchy. As well as being one of the market leaders, Societe Generale is now the fifth largest employer in Luxembourg’s thriving and business-oriented financial services industry.