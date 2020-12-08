Sponsored Content | JPMorgan
Corporates have done an incredible job of facilitating work at home. By ensuring this is not done at the expense of cybersecurity, they can reduce their exposure to future attacks explains JF Legault, managing director and global head of cybersecurity operations at J.P. Morgan.
Given the widespread disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become critical that corporates improve the transparency and visibility within their treasury functions explain Priyanka Rath, EMEA head and Amy Eckhoff, APAC head of Liquidity Product Solutions Specialists, J.P. Morgan.