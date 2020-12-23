Sponsored Content | CIB

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Euromoney banner background.png
Sponsored by Commercial International Bank Visit CIB
Establishing new relationships across Africa
December 23, 2020
Improving financial inclusion is a key objective of CIB’s African expansion – a strategy that is already gaining momentum outside Egypt.
A shift in digital service enhancements
December 23, 2020
CIB is at the forefront of innovation in Egyptian banking through its involvement in a number of initiatives designed to accelerate digital transformation.
CIB Huseein Abaza 01Web.jpg
Digitally focused and customer centric
December 21, 2020
The response of Commercial International Bank (CIB) to the coronavirus crisis can be seen as validation of a long-term strategy to become a more customer-centric and sustainable organization.
