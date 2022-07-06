Scotiabank

Euromoney
Latest articles
TREASURY
Payroll finance ripe for digital disruption
Paul Golden
,
July 06, 2022
FINTECH
Raya brings finance to Indonesia’s rural agent force
Chris Wright
,
July 06, 2022
OPINION
Net-zero company targets: A dirty business
July 05, 2022
WEALTH
Altrata’s billionaire census: inequality, climate and North America
Elliot Wilson
,
July 05, 2022
CAPITAL MARKETS
Techcombank landmarks show Vietnam’s potential
Chris Wright
,
July 04, 2022
FINTECH
Payments technology: Partior expands to Europe
Peter Lee
,
July 01, 2022
OPINION
Michael Novogratz could take a tattoo tip from Depp
Jon Macaskill
,
July 01, 2022
OPINION
Brazil banking: Political risk
July 01, 2022
OPINION
Hot air and green crypto
July 01, 2022
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
Early rate hikes a boost to LatAm currencies
Paul Golden
,
June 30, 2022
