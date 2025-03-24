Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

AI in Banking

in this report:

How banks are deploying AI today and tomorrow

The rapidly increasing power of generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) models is more than a passing fad, even if the full extent of its impact in financial services is yet unclear.

Some banks are already experimenting with multiple AI agents, plugged into internal and external applications, to assess customers’ problems and even to solve them.

In this report, we offer an unrivalled deep look into how individual banking leaders are thinking about AI and how they are acting on it. How are they leveraging the technology? And which are the most successful and forward-looking initiatives in gen and agentic AI?

We held more than 30 in-depth conversations with those in charge of implementing gen and agentic AI at top global banks, and in many tech-leading national banks. We also spoke to banking-focused AI professionals at LLM vendors, and smaller AI-focused fintech firms.


AI-in-Banking-2025-cover-960.jpg

In this report:

ai-report-circles-summary2USE.jpg

