Olivier Paccalin

Head of Wealth Management Solutions

Societe Generale Private Banking

Olivier Paccalin began his career in 1998 at the Head Office of Societe Generale Private Banking where he contributed to the creation of the Business Line.

In 2005 he joined SGPB France, in charge of the marketing of the Portfolio Management Solutions. In 2007 he developed the bank’s Investment Consulting team, which consolidated the Advisory Managed activity in 2009. In 2011 he was appointed local head of Investment Solutions (now WMS) with additional responsibility for financing, life insurance and real estate before being appointed Chief Investment Officer for SGPB France in 2012.

In September 2015, he was appointed Head of Wealth Management Solutions for Societe Generale Private Banking and joined the Executive Committee of the private bank. In summer 2019, he extended his prerogatives by taking over the supervision of the Private Bankers activity in addition to investment solutions, as Head of Commercial and Solutions.

Olivier Paccalin is a graduate of the Paris Dauphine University, member of the SFAF and is a certified by the Certified International Investment Analysts.