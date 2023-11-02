Entries for Euromoney's Private Banking Awards will be assessed by Euromoney's editorial team and an external judging panel consisting of some of the market's most senior and seasoned private banking experts. Find out more about 2024's judging panel below.
Judges Bios
Dr Ruzhen Li
Head of Advisory
Enhance Group
Dr Li is the Head of Advisory at Enhance Group, an independent investment advisory and reporting firm headquartered in Jersey.
Dr Li has over 15 years of experience in researching investment managers to advise global families and fiduciaries on complex investment affairs. After the completion of her PhD, Dr Li started her professional career with Deloitte Private Client Services Limited and became a CFA Charter Holder. Before joining Enhance, Dr Li was the Head of Research and one of the founding members of LJ Athene Investment Advisory Ltd.
Farzad Billimoria
Managing Director, Senior Executive Officer and Head of GPB UAE
HSBC
Farzad heads HSBC’s private banking business in the UAE. He has lived and worked in Dubai over the last 18 years and comes with over 25 years (all with HSBC) of relevant experience in Private Banking, Retail banking, Wealth Management and Credit Cards. He is a current member of the HSBC Private Bank (Suisse)SA's MENA, HSBC Bank Middle East's UAE & HSBC Bank Middle East’s Wealth and Personal Banking Executive Committees. Result orientated, with a strong track record of performance/ delivery in both growth and restructuring scenarios, Farzad also leads and manages high performance teams successfully through both strategic vision and practical execution.
Farzad is highly driven by values and ethics, which have delivered business growth over the long-term and in the right way. He is experienced in dealing with country regulators and running/ growing a compliant business, which includes setting up HSBC’s Private Bank’s offices and businesses in the DIFC, ADGM and now the onshore Private Bank.
Judges Bios
Greg Kyle-Langley
Managing Director
Coutts
Greg is a Managing Director at Coutts, where he leads the specialist adviser teams, headed the Entrepreneurs practice, and developed the bank’s Business Exit Programme. An expert on the human experience of business sales and life afterwards, he works with all sorts of people on adjusting to life after major success - from business people to creatives.
Hannes Hofmann
Global Head of Family Office Group
Citi
Hannes Hofmann leads Citi’s Global Family Office Group, bringing the vast network and resources of Citi together with its private banking services.
Hannes has an extensive global institutional wealth background. He joined Citi from J.P. Morgan where he spent over 20 years in numerous roles globally. Most recently, Hannes was the Head of Multifamily Office and Intermediaries for the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions. Previously, Hannes was Head of the Global Investment Opportunities Group in Asia, where he led teams in Singapore and Hong Kong that provided investment advice to sophisticated, trading-oriented clients in J.P. Morgan Private Bank Asia. He was also the Head of Investments in the U.S. Southeast region at J.P. Morgan.
Hannes holds an MBA from Stanford University, a Master’s degree from CEMS/London School of Economics, a Master's degree from the Vienna University of Business and Economics, as well as the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He is a former board member of the Wolfsonian Institute in Miami.
Judges Bios
Olivier Paccalin
Head of Wealth Management Solutions
Societe Generale Private Banking
Olivier Paccalin began his career in 1998 at the Head Office of Societe Generale Private Banking where he contributed to the creation of the Business Line.
In 2005 he joined SGPB France, in charge of the marketing of the Portfolio Management Solutions. In 2007 he developed the bank’s Investment Consulting team, which consolidated the Advisory Managed activity in 2009. In 2011 he was appointed local head of Investment Solutions (now WMS) with additional responsibility for financing, life insurance and real estate before being appointed Chief Investment Officer for SGPB France in 2012.
In September 2015, he was appointed Head of Wealth Management Solutions for Societe Generale Private Banking and joined the Executive Committee of the private bank. In summer 2019, he extended his prerogatives by taking over the supervision of the Private Bankers activity in addition to investment solutions, as Head of Commercial and Solutions.
Olivier Paccalin is a graduate of the Paris Dauphine University, member of the SFAF and is a certified by the Certified International Investment Analysts.
Rachel Stephenson Sheff
Managing Director
I.G. Advisors
Rachel Stephenson Sheff is Managing Director of B Corp, I.G. Advisors - an award-winning global strategy consultancy specialising in social and environmental change. She leads the firm's work across the philanthropy, corporate impact and non-profit sectors, and is the host of the What Donors Want podcast.
Rachel recently earned a Certificate in Management from Harvard Business School, and in a previous life was a triple threat graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts where she earned a BFA in Drama, with minors in Producing and Applied Theatre. Originally from Toronto, Canada, she is now based in London, UK.
Judges Bios
Pablo Figueroa
Executive Director and Head of Investment Strategies
Santander
Pablo Figueroa is an Executive Director and the Head of Investment Strategies for the UHNW Private Banking in Mexico. He leads the Investment Consultant Team and the ESG Champions Project in Mexico. Pablo is also responsible of the implementation of the open architecture for Structured Products, Mutual Funds and Independent Analysis within the local Private Banking. Pablo participates in the global Wealth management Investment Forums and was member of the team who developed The Future Wealth concept within Santander. He joined Santander in 2017. He previously held different Investment Strategy positions in Credit Suisse Mexico (2013-2017). Pablo holds a B.A. Financial Management (LAF), ITESM Campus Santa Fe, Mexico and a Certificate of Banking and Insurance, HESSO, Switzerland.
Olivier Pagès
Chief Innovation Officer & Chief of Staff
CMB Monaco
Olivier Pagès is the Chief Innovation Officer & Chief of Staff of CMB Monaco. He is key in driving the strategic, operational, and cultural change the Principality’s leading private bank has embarked on. A member of the Management Committee, he works on the company’s top priorities, at its strategic core.
Olivier has over 15 years of experience in the Private Banking industry and in consulting firms, including at KPMG as Head of Financial Advisory Services and Barclays Wealth Management as Business Delivery & Control Lead for the EMEA region (Monaco, Switzerland, Dubai).
A graduate from EDHEC Business School, Olivier has also been certified by Harvard Business School in Disruptive Strategy.
Judges Bios
Soumya Rajan
Founder & CEO
Waterfield Advisors Private Limited
Soumya Rajan is the founder of Waterfield Advisors, India’s largest independent Multi Family Office and Wealth Advisory company and brings over 25 years of experience in financial services. At Waterfield, Soumya advises several of India’s leading business families on their global investments, issues related to succession and the continuity of their family enterprise, corporate and family governance, business strategy and philanthropy. The company presently advises on global assets of ~US$4.3 bn and is one of the most awarded Wealth Management firms in the country. She was recently featured in the Forbes India Most Powerful Women List 2021 and is one of India’s top 100 women professionals in Finance. She also serves on the Board of several non-profit organizations in the education and healthcare space. Soumya was awarded the Radhakrishnan Scholarship to study at Oxford University, U.K, where she completed her Masters in Mathematics and holds a B.A (Hons) in Mathematics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.
Tom McCullough
Chairman and CEO
Northwood Family Office
Tom McCullough is Chairman and CEO of Northwood Family Office, the leading Canadian multi-family office. He has spent over 35 years in the wealth management/family office field. Tom McCullough is Chairman and CEO of Northwood Family Office.
In 2003, this led Tom to start Northwood Family Office with partner Scott Hayman. Northwood Family Office has quickly become the leader in its field and has consistently been recognized as the ‘#1 Family Office in Canada’ by Euromoney in its global private banking survey, and as the ‘Best North American Family Office’ (in the ‘up to $2.5bln’ AUM category) by the Family Wealth Report Awards.
Tom is a frequent speaker on issues relevant to families of wealth and is the co-author of Wealth of Wisdom: The Top 50 Questions Wealthy Families Ask, Family Wealth Management: 7 Imperatives for Successful Investing in the New World Order, and Wealth of Wisdom: Top Practices for Wealthy Families and Their Advisors. He is an Adjunct Professor and Executive-in-Residence at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management MBA program. He is an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Western University’s Ivey School of Business and a member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of Wealth Management. He was recently awarded ‘Best Individual Contribution to Thought Leadership in the Wealth Management Industry’ by the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards.