The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
PB_Awards5.gif

Euromoney Private Banking Dinner 2022

Welcome to the Euromoney Private Banking Dinner 2022!

The most prestigious event in private banking returns after a 2 year hiatus. We can’t wait to welcome you back for an exceptional evening of celebration, entertainment and networking.

The Private Banking Awards Dinner will be held on April 27, 2022 at the Savoy Hotel in London. Expect a five star hospitality experience and a first class opportunity to reunite with your clients and colleagues.

Tables are already selling fast – speak to Peter York and book your place now!

MicrosoftTeams-image (21).png

MicrosoftTeams-image (20).png

MicrosoftTeams-image (22).png

Why attend the dinner:

  • Unrivalled networking with the worlds best private banks
  • A unique hospitality experience for you and your guests
  • Celebrate your hard work at an exclusive event
  • A special evening of insightful entertainment

Align your brand with the Private Banking Awards Dinner and leverage our reach and brand recognition among senior figures in the industry. We offer a variety of partnership packages available to suit the needs of your business and budget. To discuss sponsorship opportunities, please contact Peter York, Business Development Manager, Banking on +442077798022.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree