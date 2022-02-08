Euromoney Private Banking Dinner 2022

The most prestigious event in private banking returns after a 2 year hiatus. We can’t wait to welcome you back for an exceptional evening of celebration, entertainment and networking.

The Private Banking Awards Dinner will be held on April 27, 2022 at the Savoy Hotel in London. Expect a five star hospitality experience and a first class opportunity to reunite with your clients and colleagues.

Tables are already selling fast – speak to Peter York and book your place now!