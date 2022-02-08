Euromoney Private Banking Dinner 2022

The most prestigious event in private banking returns after a 2 year hiatus. We can’t wait to welcome you back for an exceptional evening of celebration, entertainment and networking.
The Private Banking Awards Dinner will be held on April 27, 2022 at the Savoy Hotel in London. Expect a five star hospitality experience and a first class opportunity to reunite with your clients and colleagues.
Tables are already selling fast – speak to Peter York and book your place now!
Why attend the dinner:
- Unrivalled networking with the worlds best private banks
- A unique hospitality experience for you and your guests
- Celebrate your hard work at an exclusive event
- A special evening of insightful entertainment
Align your brand with the Private Banking Awards Dinner and leverage our reach and brand recognition among senior figures in the industry. We offer a variety of partnership packages available to suit the needs of your business and budget. To discuss sponsorship opportunities, please contact Peter York, Business Development Manager, Banking on +442077798022.