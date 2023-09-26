8 Northumberland Avenue

London

WC2N 5BY

8 Northumberland Avenue is renowned for its mix of beautiful Victorian interior and inspiring use of event technologies. Few would know that London's most central venue, a mere 77 paces from Trafalgar Square, has a rich history dating back to 1887.

Within a 3-minute walk from Trafalgar Square, 8 Northumberland Avenue's premium location makes the venue accessible and easy to reach by all transport means.

