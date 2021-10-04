The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.

October 2021

All Back Issues
ESG
Climate stress tests: How regulators are turning the screw on banks
Mark Baker, October 04, 2021
Annual stress tests of bank balance sheets were one of the last decade’s most obvious supervisory responses to the global financial crisis. With a wave of new bottom-up assessments now getting under way, regulators hope to do something similar with climate risks. Can they do it or will this simply result in a toothless box-ticking exercise?
Sustainable-placard-protest-Getty-960.jpg
James Gifford, Credit Suisse.jpg
ESG
The man who invented ESG
Elliot Wilson, October 01, 2021
James Gifford’s life changed when he hopped aboard a flight from Sydney in 2003. The team he joined in Geneva framed the UN’s Principles for Responsible Investment, created the concept of ‘ESG’ and changed the world.
bridge-collapse-CEE_Getty-960.jpg
ESG
Climate: The EBRD leads by example in CEEMEA
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker, September 28, 2021
Can multilateral development banks fight climate change while still promoting economic development in emerging markets? The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is the first to set out concrete plans on how to do this.
Scott-Morrison-costume-climate-protest-Getty-960.jpg
ESG
Australia’s investors and corporates take ESG steps the government won’t
Chris Wright, September 21, 2021
Australia is not the first country that comes to mind with regards to climate action. But away from the political rhetoric, the exceptionally powerful superannuation funds and corporates are pushing change. The key is an acceptance that in Australia it’s all about transition.
Cattle-herder-sunrise-Getty-960.jpg
ESG
Will Amazon deforestation finally lead to a financing drought?
Rob Dwyer, October 01, 2021
The world has been pressuring Brazil about the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest within its borders for decades. New ESG-style initiatives are being adopted by Brazilian banks and businesses, but it could be the climate impact closer to home that’s creating the impetus for real change.
Gustavo-Montezano-BNDES-logo-960.jpg
ESG
BNDES and ESG: The evangelism of Montezano
Rob Dwyer, September 30, 2021
Gustavo Montezano has been president of BNDES since July 2019. He is on a mission to get Brazil’s state development bank to adapt to the new financial reality of ESG. How the resultant tensions play out will be crucial to the development of Brazil and the world.
wind-turbines-pollution-Getty-960x535.jpg
ESG
ESG derivatives: Weapons of green distraction?
Jon Macaskill, October 01, 2021
Derivatives could turbocharge environmental, social and governance markets, with a related boost to bank revenues. However, they could also make it harder to monitor exposure.
GLOBAL ESG AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE
woman-walking-graffiti-Reuters-960.jpg
ESG
Will neobanks force incumbents to address financial inclusion?
Dominic O’Neill, September 23, 2021
Neobanks are targeting less wealthy people in both developed and developing markets – a constituency that has traditionally been neglected by incumbent banks because of legacy costs. But it’s an increasingly political issue and where does this leave people who still need access to cash and branches?
Africa-market-seller-Getty-960.jpg
Fintech
Africa: The financiers testing the reach of mobile money
Eric Ellis, October 04, 2021
Many parts of Africa present formidable obstacles to financial inclusion. Euromoney speaks to some of the pioneers that are using technology to bring far-flung populations into the financial system.
Capital Markets
Evergrande: A bond default is the least of China’s problems
September 24, 2021
Investors want to know if Evergrande can meet its bond repayments – but far bigger risks exist.
Fintech
Bangladesh’s ShopUp shows the possibilities for frontier fintech
September 30, 2021
ShopUp aims to bring the fintech and financial inclusion principles seen elsewhere to this highly populated and fast-growing country.
Banking
Turkish neobank Papara targets 50 million users by 2024
September 27, 2021
After reaching 10 million users this month, the firm is raising funds and seeking licences in Turkey and the EU.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree