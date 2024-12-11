Webinar: Taking the Risk - Crypto on the Block

Looking at the current state of the market, the webinar will examine key metrics that define the crypto landscape today, shedding light on its growth, adoption, and ongoing trends. Participants will gain insight into the various uses of cryptocurrency, from its legitimate applications in finance and innovation to its misuse in illicit activities.

The discussion also explores how businesses across different sectors become linked with crypto activities, outlining the pathways through which such connections occur, whether intentionally or unintentionally. The webinar highlights the principal risks associated with cryptocurrency, including regulatory challenges, financial crime, market volatility, and operational vulnerabilities.

Practical scenarios are presented to illustrate these risks in real-world contexts, followed by actionable strategies for mitigating them. Attendees will learn about the tools and techniques now available for effective risk management and monitoring, equipping them to navigate the complexities of crypto-related business activities confidently.

The session concludes with a wrap-up and an interactive Q&A segment, providing an opportunity for participants to clarify concepts, discuss challenges, and share perspectives on this rapidly evolving space.

Key Takeaways

Explore the current state of the crypto market, including key metrics and trends.

Understand the diverse applications of cryptocurrency, both beneficial and harmful.

Learn how businesses become involved with crypto activity and the associated pathways.

Identify the principal risks linked to cryptocurrency and their implications.

Discover practical scenarios and strategies to mitigate risks effectively.

Engage in an interactive Q&A session to deepen understanding and address specific queries.

This event will appeal to:

Senior / Mid Level Compliance and Risk Managers working in Banks, Financial Services, Accountancy, Law firms and related professions.