Our client needed to run workshops in multiple African countries to both French and English-speaking audiences. The aim was to give people the skills to grow the capacity of African countries enabling them to launch their own projects and manage financing from within local banking groups.

With a need for infrastructure development in Africa, where public sector resources are constrained, we were asked to create a programme that helps participants devise innovative approaches to funding projects that involve private sector investors and creditors, including privately managed pension funds, to accelerate the delivery of essential services like power, transport, water, and sanitation.

At the end of the course, people needed to be able to:

