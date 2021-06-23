July/August 2021
We are at the peak of the hype cycle for central bank digital currencies, now being touted as one of the most fundamental innovations in the history of central banking. It is time for central banks and governments to be honest with unenthused populations. CBDC can’t deliver all the many promised improvements. As we come to design choices, there will be trade-offs. We might get improved payments but less credit. We could see greater financial inclusion but will lose privacy. Are the few benefits really worth the risk of disrupting the financial system?
Uche Orji is approaching 10 years as head of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, a sophisticated institution segregated into three very different funds. Covid spurred a year of outstanding market returns, but now Orji’s focus is on domestic infrastructure before he steps down next year.
Non-resident Indians are a powerful force in wealth management from New York to Singapore. But as the pandemic devastates the subcontinent, this vast diaspora is reassessing its priorities.
Euromoney's country and regional Awards for Excellence for 2021
The past year has shown how building a corporate and investment bank more equivalent to its standing in retail could be a vital prop to Santander’s earnings, especially in Europe. Does divisional head José Maria Linares now have the backing to match his ambitions?
This year’s FX survey reflects huge disruption and transition across the industry. Pandemic-driven technological advances saw traders tackle a surge in business while working remotely – supercharging change that will permanently alter the way the industry operates.
June 21, 2021
Paytm's IPO should be smoother than Ant’s own failed attempt, and that tells us something about changing regulatory positions.
June 21, 2021
With margin requirements rising sharply, banks must do a much better job managing collateral across all their businesses.
June 21, 2021
Does a 95% haircut with questions around confidentiality help get state-owned Indian banks back on their feet?
June 29, 2021
China’s lenders are keen to go green, as Ping An Bank chairman Xie Yonglin tells Euromoney.