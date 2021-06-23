The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


July/August 2021

Fintech
Beware the hype around CBDC
Peter Lee, June 23, 2021
We are at the peak of the hype cycle for central bank digital currencies, now being touted as one of the most fundamental innovations in the history of central banking. It is time for central banks and governments to be honest with unenthused populations. CBDC can’t deliver all the many promised improvements. As we come to design choices, there will be trade-offs. We might get improved payments but less credit. We could see greater financial inclusion but will lose privacy. Are the few benefits really worth the risk of disrupting the financial system?
Nigeria-building-scaffolding-Reuters-960.jpg
Capital Markets
Can Orji build a Temasek in Nigeria?
Chris Wright, June 18, 2021
Uche Orji is approaching 10 years as head of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, a sophisticated institution segregated into three very different funds. Covid spurred a year of outstanding market returns, but now Orji’s focus is on domestic infrastructure before he steps down next year.
India-Covid-vaccine-phone-Getty-960.jpg
Wealth
NRIs focus on home as coronavirus grips India
Elliot Wilson, June 14, 2021
Non-resident Indians are a powerful force in wealth management from New York to Singapore. But as the pandemic devastates the subcontinent, this vast diaspora is reassessing its priorities.
a4e 21 w50.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Awards for Excellence 2021
July 14, 2021
Euromoney's country and regional Awards for Excellence for 2021
  • weights-bar-red-iStock-960x535.jpg
    Capital Markets
    Santander’s investment bank flexes its muscles
    Dominic O’Neill, June 28, 2021
    The past year has shown how building a corporate and investment bank more equivalent to its standing in retail could be a vital prop to Santander’s earnings, especially in Europe. Does divisional head José Maria Linares now have the backing to match his ambitions?
  • FX-fast-tunnel-101976_1920.jpg
    Foreign Exchange
    FX Survey 2021: Fast forward to the future
    Paul Golden, July 07, 2021
    This year’s FX survey reflects huge disruption and transition across the industry. Pandemic-driven technological advances saw traders tackle a surge in business while working remotely – supercharging change that will permanently alter the way the industry operates.
Fintech
Paytm IPO could be India's largest ever
June 21, 2021
Paytm's IPO should be smoother than Ant’s own failed attempt, and that tells us something about changing regulatory positions.
Capital Markets
Citi veteran helps with collateral management
June 21, 2021
With margin requirements rising sharply, banks must do a much better job managing collateral across all their businesses.
Banking
Videocon raises questions for India’s insolvency code
June 21, 2021
Does a 95% haircut with questions around confidentiality help get state-owned Indian banks back on their feet?
ESG
Inside China’s banking battle to go green
June 29, 2021
China’s lenders are keen to go green, as Ping An Bank chairman Xie Yonglin tells Euromoney.
