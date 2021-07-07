Euromoney
July/August 2021
LATEST ARTICLES
Foreign Exchange
FX Survey 2021: Fast forward to the future
Paul Golden
,
July 07, 2021
Opinion
A consolidated bond tape for Europe is still years away
July 01, 2021
Opinion
Smaller banks have a key role to play in the climate fight
July 01, 2021
Opinion
Big risks and unclear benefits may scupper CBDC
July 01, 2021
Opinion
Macaskill on markets: Deutsche Bank’s Big Long could set a bad example
Jon Macaskill
,
June 30, 2021
Opinion
Fed stress tests: No time to relax
June 30, 2021
Opinion
Chair and chair alike: Barclays joins the senior relationship party
Mark Baker
,
June 30, 2021
Opinion
Sideways: JPMorgan could plot a football financing comeback
Jon Macaskill
,
June 30, 2021
ESG
ESG: Inside China’s banking battle to go green
Elliot Wilson
,
June 29, 2021
Capital Markets
Santander’s investment bank flexes its muscles
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 28, 2021
Opinion
Bank M&A set to surge in Saudi Arabia
Elliot Wilson
,
June 25, 2021
Opinion
Arise, Sir António: Former Lloyds chief on honours list
June 24, 2021
Opinion
John McAfee and the bitcoin beach broadside
June 24, 2021
Opinion
Stephen Williams: HSBC’s gentleman for all seasons retires
June 24, 2021
Fintech
Beware the hype over central bank digital currencies
Peter Lee
,
June 23, 2021
Opinion
Nutmeg acquisition: What is JPMorgan chasing in UK retail banking?
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 22, 2021
Capital Markets
Citi veteran helps banks improve collateral management
Peter Lee
,
June 21, 2021
Fintech
Paytm IPO highlights Chinese, Indian regulatory attitudes after Ant fiasco
Chris Wright
,
June 21, 2021
Opinion
Can Nordea’s newfound success be sustained?
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 21, 2021
Banking
Videocon ruling raises questions for India’s insolvency court
Chris Wright
,
June 21, 2021
Capital Markets
Sovereign wealth funds: Can Orji build a Temasek in Nigeria?
Chris Wright
,
June 18, 2021
Wealth
India: NRI focus turns to home as coronavirus rages
Elliot Wilson
,
June 14, 2021
