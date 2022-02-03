The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.

February 2022

All Back Issues
Features
  • Scott-Beiser-Houlihan-Lokey-960.jpg
    Banking
    The mid-cap champion: How Houlihan Lokey plans to keep on growing
    Mark Baker, February 03, 2022
    A stellar period for the independent investment bank, including its largest-ever acquisition, has set the scene for a strong future, according to CEO Scott Beiser. Its relentless focus on the mid-cap arena and its naturally hedged balance of businesses have created a firm that has quietly become one of the biggest advisory names in the world.
  • India-LIC-Getty-960.jpg
    Capital Markets
    Will LIC prove a new resilience in India ECM?
    Chris Wright, February 02, 2022
    The float of LIC will shatter all of India’s records in the equity capital markets. It is also an opportunity to prove a newfound maturity in India, already illustrated by a range of highly successful tech deals in 2021.
  • Andrea-Orcel-UniCredit-official-960x535.jpg
    Banking
    Andrea Orcel: ‘We will not deviate from our capital returns strategy’
    Dominic O’Neill, January 28, 2022
    In his first year as chief executive, Andrea Orcel has backed out of a deal to buy Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and prioritized capital distributions at UniCredit. However, his flirtation with an acquisition in Russia has shown that the bank can still raise eyebrows. Orcel talks to Euromoney about the bank’s biggest opportunities and how M&A can help realize them.
  • Jacques-Ripoll-Credit-Agricole-creditMickael-Lafontan-960.jpg
    Banking
    Crédit Agricole CIB offers a lesson in investment-banking survival
    Dominic O’Neill, January 19, 2022
    Early in the Covid crisis, CACIB avoided the big equity derivatives losses its local rivals suffered. Chief executive Jacques Ripoll tells Euromoney how the bank plans to take advantage of the rise of sustainable finance, which plays to its long-standing expertise in infrastructure and energy.
  • environmental-protection-gdf4c3f5b4_960.jpg
    ESG
    ESG in 2022: Time to step up
    Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker, January 12, 2022
    The scrutiny of sustainable finance is expected to intensify over the year as stakeholders look for market participants to deliver on environmental promises.
  • The logo of Siam Commercial Bank is pictured at its office building in central Bangkok
    Fintech
    Can banks reposition themselves as fintech stocks?
    Dominic O’Neill, January 11, 2022
    As legacy banks plough billions into fintech, their valuations – especially compared to standalone fintech players – are far from seeing the desired benefit. Spin-offs and subsidiary IPOs are part of a growing push to make these fintech investments more independent and visible, and to force a sum-of-parts valuation. Is the answer to restructure into a listed financial holding company, of which the legacy bank would just be one part?
Also In This Issue
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree