February 2021
Features
Opinion
Mobilization of angry hordes is easy: those wishing to keep order are already being left behind.
As policymakers worry about achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, companies and asset managers are still working out how to make sense of them.
When Robinhood stopped retail investors from buying more GameStop shares in their battle with the hedge fund short-sellers, it put itself squarely in their sights.
The bubbles in crypto and small-caps look obvious, but most markets are over-inflated and it is a fantasy that banks are immune to the risks.
The consummate dealmaker appeals to shareholders and the board, by being an Italian with a big international profile.
The ECB is desperate for banking consolidation. Cross-border deals remain unlikely, but wholesale combinations may be coming.
Less pain in the downturn means less gain in an upturn.
Goldman’s chief executive David Solomon isn’t impressed by Spac deals from Credit Suisse and Citigroup.
Capital is already shifting out of the UK and people will follow, leaving the big Brexit question: can the EU take advantage to complete its capital markets union?
Gary Gensler could start his tenure running the Securities and Exchange Commission with a dramatic flourish by taking steps to burst the bubble in special purpose acquisition companies.
The position of CEO Andre Brandao – and his plan to rationalize the bank's cost base – are both surrounded in doubt.
In publicly breaking with Trump, banks and corporates are set to make scrutiny of their choices more intense, not less. This is a good thing.
Wong’s departure from HSBC, where she was head of Greater China, in August 2019 raised the questions of where could she be going and why. The answer is that she will succeed Samuel Tsien as OCBC’s chief executive. What does it mean for the bank?
News