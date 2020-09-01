Awards for Excellence

This award, which is not limited to the mainstream banking sector, seeks to reward financial innovation that improves the processes of financial markets. We will consider a single innovation or a series of innovations that have come into live production and that solve real world-problems for customers. Examples might include fintech penetration into mainstream financial services to the benefit of the consumer; practical examples of blockchain technologies being applied in a useful and commercially viable fashion in transaction services; or efforts to bring digital assets closer to regulated banking norms. We will also consider innovations that transform financial processes in ways that allow banks to share or reduce costs and operate more efficiently and product innovations for wholesale customers, for example in capital raising or markets trading.